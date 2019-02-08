Adam David Shaul, 36, is facing six felony charges and two misdemeanors related to the alleged assault. If convicted of the attempted murder charge, he could spend up to 40 years in prison.

A criminal complaint said Shaul went to the home of a woman he knew in Crookston during the afternoon of Jan. 24. He allegedly was upset with her and began punching her several times, and eventually choked her “until everything went black” and she lost consciousness.

The complaint said the woman’s children overheard the incident and told police Shaul yelled “you will die” as he beat their mother.

The complaint details bruises around her neck, a laceration above her eye and dried blood on her face and upper body.

Shaul allegedly took the woman’s keys and money from her purse before fleeing from the home. An arrest warrant was issued Jan. 29, but police were unable to locate Shaul until Wednesday.