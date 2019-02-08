Search
    Crime report for Feb. 7

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:56 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Drugs

    11:49 p.m. A 58-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman, and a 43-year-old man were arrested in the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW on multiple charges, including drug possession, warrants, counterfeiting currency, theft, and warrants.

    Violation

    7:59 p.m. A 48-year-old man was arrested in the 6700 block of Elliot Road NE for a probation violation.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Warrant

    7:18 p.m. A 35-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

    4:19 p.m. A 55-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of Bemidji Ave. N.

    Public Nuisance

    10:56 p.m. A 36-year-old woman was arrested in the 200 block of 10th St. NW for being a public nuisance.

