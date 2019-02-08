Crime report for Feb. 7
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:
Drugs
11:49 p.m. A 58-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman, and a 43-year-old man were arrested in the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW on multiple charges, including drug possession, warrants, counterfeiting currency, theft, and warrants.
Violation
7:59 p.m. A 48-year-old man was arrested in the 6700 block of Elliot Road NE for a probation violation.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:
Warrant
7:18 p.m. A 35-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.
4:19 p.m. A 55-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of Bemidji Ave. N.
Public Nuisance
10:56 p.m. A 36-year-old woman was arrested in the 200 block of 10th St. NW for being a public nuisance.