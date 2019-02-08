Crime report for Feb. 7

Violation

7:59 p.m. A 48-year-old man was arrested in the 6700 block of Elliot Road NE for a probation violation.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Warrant

7:18 p.m. A 35-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

4:19 p.m. A 55-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of Bemidji Ave. N.

Public Nuisance

10:56 p.m. A 36-year-old woman was arrested in the 200 block of 10th St. NW for being a public nuisance.