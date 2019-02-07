Crime report for Feb. 6

11:43 p.m. A 21-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were arrested for assault in the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW.

Drugs

8:20 p.m. A 24-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested in the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW on multiple charges, including drug possession, property damage, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Warrant

1:48 p.m. A 35-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Puposky. A 70-year-old man also was arrested at the time for violating a protection order.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Warrants

7:56 p.m. A 30-year-old woman was arrested in the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for multiple warrants, theft, and giving an officer false information.

12:26 p.m. A 59-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.