In the first complaint — against Steve Langley, the Ward 5 councilor — Wade Lamirande, the former police chief, claims Langley falsely accused him of crimes and engaged in a pattern of intimidation by contacting Stephanie Hammitt, the interim president of Cloquet's Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, where Lamirande is the law enforcement program coordinator.

In his complaint, Lamirande said Langley also contacted the employers the city's mayor and three citizens.

In the second complaint — against Police Chief Jeff Palmer, City Administrator Aaron Reeves, Assistant City Administrator James Barclay and former Cloquet Mayor Dave Hallback — Lamirande accused Palmer of mishandling a complaint against the CPD regarding harassing phone calls he and his family members received after Lamirande retired in 2014.

Lamirande claims after he retired and was replaced by Steve Stracek, he began to receive random phone calls from police department employees. Lamirande said officers told him his number appeared on their phone as a missed call — they were just returning the call and were unaware they had dialed Lamirande.