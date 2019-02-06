The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person’s report on Monday regarding an individual who had traveled to the area from the Twin Cities and that the person may have traveled with an acquaintance.

Authorities located the vehicle at the Palace Casino in Cass County. That then led them to two persons of interest, officials said.

Law enforcement then obtained a warrant to search the home where the two people of interest were living, which is in Eckles Township, northwest of Bemidji. That’s where they found “what is believed to be the human remains of two people.”

The family of the missing person from the Twin Cities, as well as the acquaintance who was from the Duluth-Superior area, have been contacted.

“The motive and method of this incident are still being investigated,” Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel said in the release.

The Sheriff’s Office said there is no threat to the public. One of the persons of interest was taken into custody on unrelated charges, the release said, and names of the persons of interest will not be released until they are officially charged.