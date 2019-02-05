Human remains found in Eckles Township; person arrested

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the agencies have identified and are investigating an apparent crime scene in the township located just west of Bemidji. A person of interest has been arrested and there is no threat to the public, the release said.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed.

The release states the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the BCA and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.No other information was scheduled to be released Tuesday night, the release said.

