Police issue warrant for Crookston man in January assault

A warrant was issued Jan. 29 for Adam David Shaul, 36, but he has not yet been located.

A criminal complaint said Shaul went to the home of a woman he knew in Crookston on Jan. 24 and punched her several times. The woman said Shaul choked her until she lost consciousness.

The complaint said when she came to, blood was running down her face. Shaul then took her car keys, money and phone before leaving, the complaint said.

Shaul has pending assault charges involving the same woman from a June incident. He has previously been convicted in several assaults, selling marijuana, driving while intoxicated and theft. He was currently on parole for driving while intoxicated.

Shaul was last seen driving a gold Chevrolet Tahoe with Minnesota license plate 996 RUJ. The complaint said Shaul may have headed to Grand Forks to use his Chevrolet Impala with North Dakota plate 428 CLW.

Shaul is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder, two first-degree assault charges, third-degree assault, terroristic threats, assault by strangulation, interference with emergency calls and theft.