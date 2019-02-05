Michael Welner, chairman of The Forensic Panel, a New York-based consultation practice, said his review of Rodriguez's criminal history along with more than 14 hours of interviews he conducted with Rodriguez in 2013 revealed a person who could reason, plan and employ strategy to a degree that is beyond the abilities of someone with an intellectual disability.

Welner's testimony came on the seventh day of a hearing in U.S. District Court that focuses on a defense claim that Rodriguez has an intellectual disability and therefore cannot be executed for the 2003 kidnapping and killing of 22-year-old Dru Sjodin. Sjodin, from Pequot Lakes, Minn., was a student at the University of North Dakota when she was abducted.

Welner's perspective contrasted with testimony from experts called by the defense, who maintained that Rodriguez does have an intellectual disability based on a number of factors, including his poor performance in school and a variety of IQ tests given to him over the course of his life.

Rodriguez, 65, has waived his right to be present for the hearing, which began Jan. 28.

He was found guilty at trial and sentenced to death in 2006 and has been on death row ever since as his attorneys have sought to have his conviction and sentence overturned.

Welner said Rodriguez described to him details of his attack on Sjodin, including how, armed with a knife, he followed her out of a Grand Forks mall and waited until she was behind the wheel of her car before he attacked.

He said Rodriguez had learned from past assaults on women and his attack on Sjodin was the first time he brought a rope to bind his victim.

"She (Sjodin) got into her car, still on the phone. She put the keys in the ignition and that is when he (Rodriguez) struck," Welner said, recounting what Rodriguez told him.

"She's in her car, there's no place for her to go; that's a timing issue. That's a strategy," Welner said, referring to the forethought the attack required.

Sjodin's body was not found until months later near Crookston, Minn., where Rodriguez was living with his mother.

He said the way Rodriguez planned and carried out that crime as well as other assaults on women reflected a "criminal guile" that shows Rodriguez does not have the adaptive deficits for a diagnosis of intellectual disability.

Likewise, he said, the degree to which Rodriguez took over the care of his mother and her home when he was briefly free from prison in 2003 also spoke to his lack of intellectual deficits.

Earlier Tuesday, defense attorney Annie Fisher told the court that people with intellectual disability, the modern term for what was called mental retardation, feel stigmatized by such labels and will go to great lengths to hide their condition using what has been called a "cloak of confidence."

Fisher said one way people do that is to exaggerate their abilities and she provided several examples from Rodriguez's life in which he appeared to do that, including claiming that he had read 500 books over the course of about two and a half years.

She also cited a claim by Rodriguez that during a period when he was incarcerated at a Minnesota security hospital he was given special privileges that included being able to leave the facility at times, and that during one such outing he spent an afternoon fishing and drinking beer that was provided by hospital staff.

Fisher asked James Seward, an expert witness for the prosecution, if that sounded like an exaggeration and Seward agreed that it did.

Seward testified earlier that based on his review of Rodriguez's past and IQ testing, it his opinion that Rodriguez does not have an intellectual disability.