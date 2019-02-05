Crime report for Feb. 1-4

11:37 p.m. Friday, a 21-year-old woman was arrested for a probation violation in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW.

DWI

11:43 p.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Winter Sumac Road NE and Bemidji Road.

11:23 p.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 5300 mile of Highway 89 NW.

5:46 a.m. Sunday, a 40-year-old man was arrested in the 2700 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for DWI and fifth-degree drug possession. A 30-year-old man also was arrested at the time for fifth-degree drug possession.

2:54 a.m. Sunday, a 52-year-old woman was arrested on Highway 71 in Tenstrike for a DWI.

9:01 p.m. Saturday, a 61-year-old man was arrested for DWI, driving after revocation, and not having proof of insurance.

8:39 p.m. Friday, a 33-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Birchmont Beach Road NE and Oman Road.

2:19 a.m. Friday, a 35-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive SE and Highway 2.

Warrants

10:20 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Roosevelt Road SE and Mission Road for multiple warrants and giving an officer a false name. A 25-year-old woman also was arrested at the time for aiding an offender to avoid arrest and fifth-degree drug possession.

11:49 p.m. Friday, a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were arrested on warrants near the intersection of Eckles Road NW and U.S. Highway 2.

3:28 p.m. Friday, a 36-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

2:50 p.m. Friday, a 55-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

DWI

8:53 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was arrested in the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S for a DWI.

2:07 a.m. Friday, a 22-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of First St. E and Paul Bunyan Drive S.

Warrant

8:47 a.m. Monday, a 21-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of 15th St. NW.

Assault

1:27 a.m. Friday, a 33-year-old man was arrested for assault in the 300 block of Beltrami Ave. NW.