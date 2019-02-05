In a letter to Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels, Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson said there was not enough evidence to convict the driver of criminal vehicular homicide or prove that she knew that she had been involved in an accident with a person before leaving the scene. He added he didn't believe there was enough evidence to support criminal vehicular homicide based on gross negligence either.

The crash happened between 10:29 and 10:39 p.m., based on the evidence collected.

The driver, who is from Hoffman, had just finished working and was traveling home. Pennig was seen sitting on the north curb of 34th Avenue near the entrance to the mobile home park.

Once on scene, officers found Pennig, 26, with broken ribs, a broken ankle and internal organ damage. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

The police department collected footage from a surveillance camera at Casey's General Store, 3373 S. Broadway St., as well as from a nearby mobile home. By studying footage from both cameras, they were able to identify two vehicles that had been in the area at the time. One was later ruled out, leaving a dark-colored SUV.

On March 23, the police department released images of the vehicle and asked that anyone with information come forward. Two days later, a woman who saw the images called authorities and said she may have unknowingly struck Pennig.

She told police that she initially thought she had hit a curb. She said she "did not mean to hurt anyone," according to court documents.

"Given the poor lighting conditions (on 34th Avenue), Pennig's proximity to traffic, the change in (the driver's) demeanor on March 25 and the lack of any communication on (her) cell phone to the contrary, I do not believe that (the driver) had any knowledge that she had struck Pennig," Larson said in his letter.

Larson added the city attorney's office will determine whether any misdemeanor charges "are appropriate under the circumstances."