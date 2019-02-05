In a Jan. 25 letter to Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen, Larson said the facts showed that Bragg discharged his firearm at his girlfriend from close range while the two were engaged in an altercation that had become physical.

Bragg reportedly moved to the area in the fall of 2017 and was living in a house with his girlfriend and her two children at 7395 County Road 5 NW, Garfield, about one mile west of The Leaf Valley Mercantile and about 8 miles northwest of Alexandria.

At about 4:10 p.m. on May 9, the sheriff's office received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance in progress at the house. As law enforcement officers were responding, they were advised by a dispatcher that a firearm was involved and shots had been fired.

Upon arrival, deputies talked to Bragg's girlfriend and the two children who were at the residence during the disturbance, according to the sheriff's office. They were all uninjured.

Deputies found Bragg's body in a living room area downstairs.

The girlfriend told investigators that Bragg had assaulted her and ultimately fired a gun at her. She stated that she immediately shot Bragg after he fired a handgun at her, according to Larson.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension processed the scene and studied the trajectory of a bullet hole in a location consistent with Bragg discharging his firearm at his girlfriend as she was going up the stairs.

Fingerprint and DNA evidence collected at the scene and statements from witnesses were consistent with the girlfriend's version of events, Larson said. Alcohol and drugs didn't appear to have played a role in the incident, he added.