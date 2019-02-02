WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. - A search of a West St. Paul apartment turned up what is being called one of the biggest drug busts in Dakota County history.

Agents with the Dakota County Drug Task Force executing a search warrant Jan. 4 found 45 pounds of methamphetamine and 15.5 kilos of cocaine, as well as more than $710,000 cash, Cmdr. Chris Melton said Thursday.

“It’s one of the largest seizures in Dakota County that I’m aware of in the history of the drug task force, which has been around since the ’90s,” said Melton, who also is a captain with the Dakota County sheriff’s office.

The cocaine has a street value of $403,000, while the meth is valued at $210,000, he said.



Dakota County Drug Task Force Agents, Agent Windschitl and his K9 partner Crystal executed a search warrant that yielded approximately 45lbs of methamphetamine, 15.5 kilos of cocaine, and over $710,000.00 cash. Awesome job by the Dakota County Drug Task Force & K9 Crystal pic.twitter.com/rqTHeQwUuz— West St. Paul Police (@WestStPaulPD) January 31, 2019

Melton said he could not disclose additional details about the bust, including the location of the apartment and whether anyone has been arrested, because it’s an “ongoing, large case.”

The Dakota County Drug Task Force is a cooperative effort of all county law enforcement agencies, as well as Savage police.