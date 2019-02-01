Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Northeast Minnesota Sex Offender Program client slashes counselor's throat

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:13 p.m.
    George Mack Jr.

    MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — A Minnesota Sex Offender Program client in Moose Lake allegedly slashed a counselor’s throat with a razor blade in an incident described by state Human Services Commissioner Tony Lourey as “one of the most serious attacks of this sort we’ve seen in the history of this program.”

    George Mack Jr., 42, was charged Thursday, Jan. 31, with attempted premeditated first-degree murder and fourth-degree assault after authorities said he attacked two staff members at the state-operated treatment facility Tuesday.

    Court documents indicate Mack approached clinician Zachary Campbell from behind and made two slashing motions at his throat as Campbell was leading a group session. Mack allegedly used an improvised weapon consisting of a razor blade fastened to a toothbrush with dental floss and a rubber band.

    The severity of Campbell’s injuries was not detailed in court documents, other than disclosing that he suffered two cuts but was able to speak with investigators afterward.

    Authorities said video captured the incident, and Mack allegedly admitted to it, telling investigators he ran after Campbell while shouting, “I’m the boss,” because he was upset about an interaction a day earlier.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsminnesota sex offender programAttempted murder
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    randomness