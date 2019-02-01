George Mack Jr., 42, was charged Thursday, Jan. 31, with attempted premeditated first-degree murder and fourth-degree assault after authorities said he attacked two staff members at the state-operated treatment facility Tuesday.

Court documents indicate Mack approached clinician Zachary Campbell from behind and made two slashing motions at his throat as Campbell was leading a group session. Mack allegedly used an improvised weapon consisting of a razor blade fastened to a toothbrush with dental floss and a rubber band.

The severity of Campbell’s injuries was not detailed in court documents, other than disclosing that he suffered two cuts but was able to speak with investigators afterward.

Authorities said video captured the incident, and Mack allegedly admitted to it, telling investigators he ran after Campbell while shouting, “I’m the boss,” because he was upset about an interaction a day earlier.