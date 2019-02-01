Crime report for Jan. 31

9:45 p.m. A 45-year-old man was arrested in Puposky for DWI. A 30-year-old woman also was arrested at the time for a warrant and for giving an officer false information.

Warrant

11:50 p.m. A 29-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of Convenience Lane SW.

3:50 p.m. An 18-year-old man was arrested in Blackduck on a warrant.

1:50 p.m. A 28-year-old man was arrested in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW on a warrant.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

DWI

8:58 p.m. A 30-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Highway 2 and Moberg Drive NW for DWI.