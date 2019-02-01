Crime report for Jan. 31
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:
DWI
11:47 p.m. A 25-year-old man was arrested on Fifth St. NE for DWI.
9:45 p.m. A 45-year-old man was arrested in Puposky for DWI. A 30-year-old woman also was arrested at the time for a warrant and for giving an officer false information.
Warrant
11:50 p.m. A 29-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of Convenience Lane SW.
3:50 p.m. An 18-year-old man was arrested in Blackduck on a warrant.
1:50 p.m. A 28-year-old man was arrested in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW on a warrant.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:
DWI
8:58 p.m. A 30-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Highway 2 and Moberg Drive NW for DWI.