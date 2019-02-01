Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crime report for Jan. 31

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:26 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    DWI

    11:47 p.m. A 25-year-old man was arrested on Fifth St. NE for DWI.

    9:45 p.m. A 45-year-old man was arrested in Puposky for DWI. A 30-year-old woman also was arrested at the time for a warrant and for giving an officer false information.

    Warrant

    11:50 p.m. A 29-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of Convenience Lane SW.

    3:50 p.m. An 18-year-old man was arrested in Blackduck on a warrant.

    1:50 p.m. A 28-year-old man was arrested in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW on a warrant.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

    DWI

    8:58 p.m. A 30-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Highway 2 and Moberg Drive NW for DWI.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsBemidjibemidji police departmentBeltrami Countybeltrami county sheriff's office
    randomness