The explanation came at a hearing in which Staska received no jail time for several misdemeanor indecent exposure counts.

In early 2018, Staska was a finalist for the job of school superintendent in Moorhead, but he took himself out of the running after the allegations came to light. He previously worked for Barnesville public schools as a teacher, an assistant principal and as a principal.

"One may look at Mr. Staska and question, what led a man who was in a respected position and, by all accounts, a successful and responsible person to commit such acts?" Wanda Gierman read from a statement Thursday, Jan. 31, in Stearns County District Court.

"The short answer to that is mental health can affect individuals of all socioeconomic status, in all careers and at all ages," Gierman answered. "Trauma can do the same. And it may take years for the effects of trauma to surface."

Gierman read to the court and Judge Shan Wang an explanation Staska wanted to provide to the court and public for his behavior. Staska was present but did not read the statement. At the end of the hearing, he declined an opportunity to comment to the court.

Staska was accused of exposing himself at stores, including Kwik Trip gas stations in St. Cloud and Waite Park, a SuperAmerica gas station in Waite Park, Rue 21 and Lids in Crossroads Center and Mills Fleet Farm in Waite Park between May 2017 and April 2018.

In many of the instances, Staska entered the stores with his zipper down and penis exposed, according to court documents.

Staska was arrested, booked into Stearns County Jail and released on March 21. In May, he pleaded not guilty to 19 counts of indecent exposure.

In late December, Staska pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure as part of a plea agreement.

As part of the agreement, Staska agreed to complete 80 hours of community service and undergo a psychosexual evaluation.

The four counts Staska pleaded guilty to happened on or about Nov. 17, 2017; Dec. 8-9, 2017; Dec. 30, 2017 and Jan. 8, 2018 at Kwik Trip, 458 Great Oaks Drive in Waite Park.

Wang sentenced Staska on Thursday to 90 days in jail for each count, but stayed the sentence so Staska will not serve time unless he violates conditions of his probation. Wang also ordered Staska to pay a $300 fine for each guilty count, which was part of the plea agreement.

Just days before Staska was arrested, he had been named one of six finalists to become superintendent of Moorhead Area Public Schools.

The ROCORI school board accepted Staska's resignation in early April.

Gierman defended the plea agreement in the statement she read.

"While Mr. Staska is only pleading guilty to a fraction of the charges that have been made against him, the agreement is a fair one," she said. "The agreement takes into consideration not only Mr. Staska's acceptance of responsibility and lack of criminal record, but also his mental health at the time of the offenses and his diligence in addressing it."

Gierman said Staska has experienced several instances of trauma, starting with a father of whom she said "by today's standards...would likely be considered emotionally abusive."

While Staska was a principal in Barnesville, he and his family were victims of a drive-by shooting.

"Several rifle shots were fired into his house, one narrowly missing his 2-year-old son, and one ricocheting around a room he had left minutes prior," Gierman read aloud to the court.

Staska became superintendent at ROCORI, a combination of schools, in 2002.

During this time, Staska was also fighting cancer, Gierman said.

As part of the plea agreement, the remaining 15 misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure were dismissed.