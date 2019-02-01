Search
    Eight arrested in Duluth-area child solicitation sting

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:17 p.m.

    DULUTH - Eight people were arrested in a two-day sting operation that targeted online solicitation of minors, officials announced Friday, Feb. 1.

    The initiative was led by the Duluth Police Department, St. Louis County Attorney’s Office and Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force, which is based at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

    The people arrested range in age from 22 to 62 and have addresses listed in Duluth, Silver Bay, Grand Rapids, Deer River, Britt and Buffalo, Minn. They are expected to face charges of engaging in or agreeing to hire a minor to participate in prostitution and/or distributing sexually explicit material to children.

    The cases remain under investigation.

    Forum News Service

    Forum News Service

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
