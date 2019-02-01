Eight arrested in Duluth-area child solicitation sting

The initiative was led by the Duluth Police Department, St. Louis County Attorney’s Office and Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force, which is based at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The people arrested range in age from 22 to 62 and have addresses listed in Duluth, Silver Bay, Grand Rapids, Deer River, Britt and Buffalo, Minn. They are expected to face charges of engaging in or agreeing to hire a minor to participate in prostitution and/or distributing sexually explicit material to children.

The cases remain under investigation.