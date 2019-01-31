Psychologist Ricardo Weinstein testified Wednesday, Jan. 30, and again Thursday that his review of Rodriguez's life history as well as IQ testing he conducted on Rodriguez last summer lead him to believe Rodriguez has an intellectual disability, a diagnosis that, if accepted by the court, would make Rodriguez exempt from execution.

Rodriguez was convicted at trial in 2006 and sentenced to death for the kidnapping and killing of Dru Sjodin, a Pequot Lakes, Minn., native, who was 22 when she was abducted outside a mall in Grand Forks. Her body was found near Crookston, Minn., where Rodriguez lived.

Attorneys for Rodriguez have filed papers seeking to have his conviction and sentence overturned based on what they claim was false testimony presented during trial, and they maintain Rodriguez is intellectually disabled and therefore cannot be executed.

In his cross-examination of Weinstein on Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Reisenauer cited court cases in which judges have questioned the methodology Weinstein used in arriving at IQ scores for defendants.

In one case, Reisenauer described Weinstein's methodology as "irregular."

Weinstein has testified that a diagnosis of intellectual disability is based on a multi-pronged approach that includes a finding of an IQ range of about 65 to 75 and a clinical finding that an individual has mental deficits that make coping with day-to-day life difficult.

He testified Wednesday that three tests he gave Rodriguez last summer yielded IQ ranges of approximately 65 to 75, 63 to 73 and 54 to 64.

He said he arrived at those numbers by taking raw IQ test results and adjusting them based on a number of concepts that have widespread acceptance in the field of forensic psychology.

Reisenauer, however, questioned how accepted those concepts are, citing a published paper that questions the type of scoring practices Weinstein uses.

Weinstein acknowledged there is dissent among some in the field of psychology, but he said the majority of published studies support the methodology he employs.

Late Thursday, a witness took the stand to testify that, in his opinion, Rodriguez was exposed at several stages of his life to toxic chemicals that adversely affected his mental development.

Andres Lugo, a medical doctor and toxicology consultant, said his review of Rodriguez's history indicates Rodriguez was first exposed to dangerous chemicals such as DDT during his mother's pregnancy when she labored as an agricultural worker.

Lugo said Rodriguez was also exposed to dangerous chemicals as a small boy and later as an adult when he worked in a prison print shop.

As a result, Lugo said, Rodriguez's brain was "not working well because of neurotoxic effects."

In general, an IQ score in the range of about 90 to 110 is considered average, with only a small fraction of people having an IQ below 70 or above 130, according to online sources.

Rodriguez has waived his right to be at the hearing, which is expected to continue Friday, Feb. 1, and into next week.