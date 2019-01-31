Harvey Kneifl, 72, was due to appear at 9 a.m. in Washington County Courts to receive the verdict on a criminal trial. Kneifl was charged in 2017 with six counts of sexual assault for alleged conduct against multiple minors while working as a school bus attendant for South Washington County Schools. When he did not appear, the court asked Woodbury Public Safety to check on him.

Upon arrival at Kneifl's apartment building, police and building staff did not get a response at his door. Building staff entered the apartment to find Kneifl and a woman with "significant" injuries.

Kneifl was transported to Regions Hospital with what were believed to be self-inflicted injuries, while the woman was declared dead.

The incident was not random and there is no threat to the public, Altman said.