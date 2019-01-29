Marcus Fisher was taken into custody early Monday, Jan. 28, following the double homicide in Montville, a town of about 20,000 in far southeastern Connecticut. Fisher later confessed to the killings, telling authorities that he stabbed his grandparents Sunday night after arguing with his grandfather, according to a police report.

Fisher was charged Tuesday in Norwich Superior Court with two counts of murder, second-degree arson and murder with special circumstances, police said. A judge set bail at $1 million.

Several East Coast media outlets reported that Fisher had been visiting his grandparents, identified as John and Gertrude Piscezek, ages 76 and 77.

A spokesman for the Connecticut state police said he could not confirm the victims’ identities until autopsies were complete.

The case is being transferred to New London Superior Court, where Fisher has a Feb. 4 hearing.

Kristi Belcamino contributed to this report.