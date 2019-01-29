On Tuesday, Jan. 29, in Cottonwood County District Court in Windom, Maily Her, 40, was convicted of felony second-degree drug possession. She was placed on supervised probation for a term of up to 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine or perform community service. A felony drug sale charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

As part of her sentence, Her was also ordered to testify truthfully in Thong Vang’s trial. Disposition is pending in Vang’s case, in which he’s accused of driving a decoy vehicle to alert Her of oncoming law enforcement presence. Officers initially stopped Vang in Nobles County and alerted others of suspicious behavior and that the two vehicles were headed north. Vang and Her were later stopped and arrested near Windom.

Vang’s case is scheduled for a March 6 pretrial conference in Cottonwood County District Court.

Windom is about 65 miles southwest of Mankato.