Crime report for Jan. 25-28

5:46 p.m. Monday, a 37-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault in Kelliher.

Drugs

5:27 a.m. Friday, a 36-year-old man was arrested for drug possession near the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive and Highway 71.

DWI

10:06 p.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old man was arrested for DWI near the intersection of Highways 2 and 71.

3:28 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old woman was arrested for DWI in the 5200 block of Theater Lane NW.

4:46 p.m. Friday, a 46-year-old woman was arrested for DWI on U.S. Highway 2.

Warrant

5:45 p.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Cass Lake.

6:27 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

5:33 p.m. Friday, a 36-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 5500 block of Hart Lane NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

DWI

10:52 p.m. Monday, a 34-year-old woman was arrested for DWI near the intersection of Highway 71 and Irvine Ave. NW.

9:58 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was arrested for DWI near the intersection of Bemidji Ave. N and Sixth St.

2:44 a.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old woman was arrested for DWI in the 3300 block of Irvine Ave. NW.

1:41 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old woman was arrested for DWI near the intersection of Fifth St. NW and Irvine Ave.

2:48 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was arrested for DWI in the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive.

2:28 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was arrested for DWI near the intersection of Anne St. NW and Irvine Ave.

Disorderly Conduct

9:41 p.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old woman was arrested on Paul Bunyan Drive for disorderly conduct after she was seen walking down the middle of the road while blowing a whistle.

1:58 p.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing in the 900 block of Lake Shore Drive NE.

Warrants

3:59 a.m. Monday, a 19-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of Sixth St. NW.

4:33 p.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

Violations

9:24 p.m. Monday, a 39-year-old man was arrested for violating a domestic assault no-contact order in the 2100 block of Harrison Court SW.

Juveniles

4:21 p.m. Monday, a juvenile was arrested for assault in the 1700 block of 15th St. NW.