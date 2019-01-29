Brady Kevin Hanson, 26, was brought to the Northwest Regional Corrections Center and is facing charges of burglary, theft, stalking and animal cruelty, a news release said.

A woman reported Saturday just before 2 a.m. that Hanson was following her in his car and she believed he went into her home and stole her dog, the release said. Investigators found the dog and it was reunited with its owner around noon, the release said.

Tracks from the dog and a vehicle were found north of Fosston, and investigators said the dog was left on the side of County Road 6, the release said. It was not injured, but showed signs of being outside in the frigid cold, the release said.

Officials found more evidence Sunday when they searched Hanson's home and vehicle, the release said.

Fosston is about 45 minutes west of Bemidji.

The investigation is ongoing.