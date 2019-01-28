Rodriguez, 65, was convicted by a jury in 2006 of the 2003 kidnapping and murder of Dru Sjodin, a 22-year-old University of North Dakota student from Pequot Lakes, Minn.

Rodriguez was sentenced to death, but attorneys have sought to have his conviction and sentence overturned based on a number of factors, one of which is a claim he is not mentally competent to be executed.

Richard Ney, one of Rodriguez's attorney's in the 2006 trial, testified before U.S. District Judge Ralph Erickson Monday that prior to the trial, an expert in psychology determined that Rodriguez had an IQ of 87.

Based on that finding, Ney said the defense team felt that a defense predicated on mental deficiency would not be viable.

According to testimony at Monday's hearing, school records indicate Rodriguez, who grew up in the Crookston, Minn., area, underwent IQ tests in grade school that revealed IQ numbers of: 77 in first grade, when Rodriguez was 8; 74 in second grade; 79 in third grade; and 74 in fifth grade.

Testimony also indicated that Rodriguez passed eighth grade with mostly failing grades and he was required to repeat ninth grade.

Ney said said that since 2006, there has been a shift in how experts assess intellectual disability and he said today IQ tests are only part of a picture that also includes a clinical review of how well a person is functioning in the world.

Ney said that in the past, an IQ of around 70 would be in the neighborhood of being considered for intellectual disability. He said that number today might be an IQ in the high 70s or 80s.

Ney said if that had been the case when Rodriguez went to trial, the defense would have taken a different approach.

Under questioning from one of Rodriguez's current attorneys, Joseph Luby, Ney alluded to information that hinted Rodriguez's intellectual development may have been hampered by exposure to toxic chemicals during the years his family worked as migrant laborers, as well as by physical and sexual abuse at an early age.

Under cross-examination by Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Reisenauer, Ney was asked about serotonin, a brain chemical that when lacking can cause mental health and behavioral issues.

Ney said an expert on serotonin tested Rodriguez for serotonin and found his levels to be normal, though the expert was not called to testify at trial.

Reisenauer also asked Ney about pottery that was tested for potential leaching of lead, which can cause developmental issues in children.

Ney answered that testing of pottery, presumably used in an environment where Rodriguez lived, did not show a leaching issue.

Based on information that came out during Monday's hearing, Rodriguez began using alcohol on a regular basis when he was 11 and by the age of 13, he was drinking to the point of intoxication every weekend.

The hearing that began Monday could last 10 days.

Rodriguez has waived his right to be present during the proceedings and he did not attend Monday's hearing.