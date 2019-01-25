Patterson, 21, of Gordon already faces two counts of first-degree homicide, armed burglary and kidnapping out of Barron County and is currently being held at the Polk County (Wis.) jail on $5 million bail.

“A prosecutor’s decision whether to file criminal charges involves the consideration of multiple

factors, including the existence of other charges and victim-related concerns,” Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf wrote in news release Friday, Jan. 25. “The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office does retain the ability to charge Patterson at any time within the statute of limitations for any crime it determines Patterson has committed.”

Fruehauf said if the office chose to charge Patterson in the future, the public and media would be notified in a news release.