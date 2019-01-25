Search
    Douglas County DA: charges against Jake Patterson not expected

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:19 p.m.
    Jake Patterson

    SUPERIOR, Wis.. -- The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office won’t be filing charges anytime soon against Jake Patterson.

    Patterson stands accused of abducting teenager Jayme Closs from her home in Barron, murdering her parents and hiding her in a cabin in Douglas County until she managed to escape earlier this month.

    Patterson, 21, of Gordon already faces two counts of first-degree homicide, armed burglary and kidnapping out of Barron County and is currently being held at the Polk County (Wis.) jail on $5 million bail.

    “A prosecutor’s decision whether to file criminal charges involves the consideration of multiple

    factors, including the existence of other charges and victim-related concerns,” Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf wrote in news release Friday, Jan. 25. “The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office does retain the ability to charge Patterson at any time within the statute of limitations for any crime it determines Patterson has committed.”

    Fruehauf said if the office chose to charge Patterson in the future, the public and media would be notified in a news release.

