Juvenile charged in viral video assault sentenced to probation

The juvenile was arrested Dec. 30 when he assaulted a man in the stairwell entryway of the Elks Lodge in downtown Bemidji. The juvenile reportedly approached a man outside the building and asked for money. He then followed the man into the entryway.

A security camera in the facility captured the interaction between the two. The juvenile and the man briefly exchanged words in the stairway before the juvenile struck the man, who then pushed back. A moment later, the man fell and landed in the doorway to the building. The juvenile could then be seen stomping on the man repeatedly.

Bemidji police officers later found and arrested the youth at a local residence.

The video of the incident soon went viral on social media and was reported on around the state.

Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson said keeping the individual in juvenile court will force him to be in the system longer than if he was charged as an adult.

"In this particular circumstance, taking him into adult court would have given us less consequences on him, so that made sense," Hanson said. "If you try him as an adult, you have to ignore the juvenile record as far as history goes."

The juvenile pleaded guilty to the charges of third-degree assault and obstruction of the legal process during a recent hearing. The charge of minor consumption was dismissed.

That same day, he was sentenced to a year of stayed jail time. Essentially, that means he could be required to serve the length of his jail sentence if he violates the conditions of his probation, which he will have until he turns 21.