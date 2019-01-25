Crime report for Jan. 24

DWI

12:59 a.m. A 27-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Irvine Ave. NW and Great Divide Road for DWI.

Warrant

6:57 p.m. A 33-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of Braun Lane NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Fraud

3:29 a.m. A deputy took a report in the 1200 block of Paul Bunyan Drive that claimed the FBI and U.S. marshals were coming to audit.

Warrant

10:15 p.m. A 43-year-old woman was arrested in the 1000 block of Minnesota Ave. NW on a warrant.

Drugs

10:09 a.m. a 26-year-old man was arrested in the 700 block of 15th St. NW for possession of methamphetamine.