Crime report for Jan. 24
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:
Drugs
3:42 p.m. A 34-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of 23rd St. NW and Middle School Drive for drug possession and obstruction.
DWI
12:59 a.m. A 27-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Irvine Ave. NW and Great Divide Road for DWI.
Warrant
6:57 p.m. A 33-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of Braun Lane NW.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:
Fraud
3:29 a.m. A deputy took a report in the 1200 block of Paul Bunyan Drive that claimed the FBI and U.S. marshals were coming to audit.
Warrant
10:15 p.m. A 43-year-old woman was arrested in the 1000 block of Minnesota Ave. NW on a warrant.
Drugs
10:09 a.m. a 26-year-old man was arrested in the 700 block of 15th St. NW for possession of methamphetamine.