In addition, Carlson is charged with two counts of indecent exposure in the presence of minors under the age of 16; two counts of child neglect or endangerment; and two counts of child endangerment for allowing a child to be present during the sale or possession of a controlled substance — all gross misdemeanors.

Moorhead police became aware of the situation in December after a Clay County social worker reported that a hair follicle test for two children came back positive for marijuana and methamphetamine, court records show.

Also, court documents allege Carlson engaged in lewd behavior in the presence of minors under the age of 16.

Carlson did not yet have an attorney as of Thursday, Jan. 24.