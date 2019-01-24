Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson issued a statement early Thursday afternoon with its analysis of the traffic stop that resulted in May’s death.

May died late on Nov. 28 when Bemidji Police officer Bidal Duran initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Ridgeway Avenue NW and 30th Street.

Beltrami County Deputy Brandon Newhouse arrived shortly thereafter. May, who was in the back seat of the vehicle, was asked to get out since he had an outstanding felony warrant.

Duran and Newhouse noticed May had a handgun. Duran then began struggling with May for control of the weapon, officials said.

May had the “primary control” of the weapon, and repeatedly told the officers “shoot me,” the release from Hanson said.

“Ultimately, Officer Duran, in fear of his life, made the decision to fire his gun at Vernon May,” Thursday’s release said. “Deputy Newhouse assisted Officer Duran during the incident and observed that Vernon May appeared intent on hurting someone.”

The release said 10 shots were fired, nine by Duran and one by Newhouse.

Hanson’s office said video from the police camera would be available today.

