Timothy Merle Conger, 25, of Bagley, was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 22, in Polk County District Court for mail theft, a felony that carries a maximum punishment of three years in prison. He also was given 24 months in prison, but that sentence was suspended for four years as long as he follows the conditions of his probation.

A criminal complaint filed in September details how the U.S. Postal Service found out Conger, who worked for a post office in Polk and Clearwater counties, was stealing money from the mail. A high school graduate’s grandfather told the USPS in June 2017 some of the cards the student received in the mail had been opened and resealed by tape after the cash inside had been removed, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators tracked one of the gift cards that was intended for the graduate to Conger, who used the card at Target, according to the complaint.

Conger, who started working with USPS in October 2015, initially denied stealing mail but eventually told investigators in August 2017 he stole “in the performance of his duties for the USPS” between December 2016 through June 2017, the complaint said.

“While distributing mail, he came upon a greeting card that had already been opened,” the complaint said. “The card contained $100 cash, so he stole the money; he realized that greeting cards contained valuable contents, so he began to target them.”

He said he stopped stealing when he transferred from Gully, Minn., to Gonvick, but the complaint estimated he took $1,500 to $2,000 and 80 to 100 gift cards. He admitted to taping up the mail and sending it to the intended recipients or simply throwing the mail in the trash, the complaint said.

Conger eventually signed a statement apologizing for the theft that said in part he “betrayed the trust of the USPS and its customers, acknowledged that his actions were illegal and expressed a hope that his actions did not negatively influence how customers think of the USPS.”

He pleaded guilty in November.

A Postal Service spokesperson confirmed Conger was no longer employed with USPS, adding “the overwhelming majority of Postal Service employees are honest, hardworking and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in any type of criminal behavior.”

The sentence “sends a clear message that stealing mail is a very serious crime and will not be tolerated,” John Masters, special agent-in-charge for the Postal Service Inspector General’s Office, said in a statement.

“Theft by postal employees is a rarity; but when a postal employee, such as Mr. Conger, betrays that trust, (the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General’s) special agents will vigorously investigate those matters,” Masters said.