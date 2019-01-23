An IP address containing pornographic images of girls between the ages of 10 and 15 was recently traced to Jason Groutwells' Apple Valley home, according to a search warrant affidavit filed this week.

Groutwells, who has not been charged with a crime, says he did not intentionally do anything wrong.

“I wasn’t aware that the files I had downloaded were of that nature,” he said Wednesday, declining to comment further.

Groutwells works as a systems support technician for the Minnesota Children’s Museum, according to a statement Wednesday, Jan. 23, by the museum’s vice president of external relations, Bob Ingrassia.

He was suspended without pay after museum staff became aware of the investigation, Ingrassia continued, noting that Groutwells’ duties were administrative and did not “require contact with visitors.”

Law enforcement officials searched Groutwells’ work computer as a precaution on Jan. 16, but found nothing related to the investigation, Ingrassia said.

Groutwells, who went by Grout before he was married, was investigated for similar reasons back in 2014 but never charged, according to the affidavit.