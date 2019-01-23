UPDATED: Michigan man arrested after Cass Lake drug bust

Christopher Gregory Richard Hardy, 41, of Detroit, was one of three adults in the residence at the time. Kelsey Rae Burns of Cass Lake, one of the others at the scene, was arrested on a Hubbard County warrant. There also was a child present.

During the search of the Prescott Housing home, authorities confiscated nearly 180 grams of heroin. The authorities also confiscated drug paraphernalia, a handgun and nearly $8,000 in cash, according to a release from the tribal police.

The officers knocked repeatedly before breaching the door. Hardy was exiting the bedroom in the home and tried to close the door behind him when the officials entered the residence and ordered him to the ground. He had more than $600 worth of cash in Hardy’s pocket, according to the probable cause complaint filed in Cass County court.

The officers then found a substance that tested positive for heroin in the bedroom Hardy was walking out of.

However, unlike the press release from the tribal police, the court documents did not reference the handgun or any sum of money as large as $8,000. Officials could not be immediately reached Wednesday for further comment.

In addition to the tribal police, the investigation also included the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.