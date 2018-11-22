Willmar murder suspect defers entering a plea

Caleb Aaron Blue, 35, faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of David Medellin Jr. The victim’s body was found Oct. 31 in a muddy farm field east of Willmar.

Blue, also known as Caleb Aaron Jorgenson, will next appear in court Jan. 31 for an omnibus hearing.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Dwayne Knutsen granted a motion by the state to request a DNA sample from the suspect.

DNA was collected when Blue was arrested but the Kandiyohi County Attorney’s Office asked for an additional sample, saying it would aid in analyzing the evidence gathered by investigators at the scene and elsewhere, including vehicles allegedly involved in the crime.

Blue is being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail on $2 million bail.

The motive for Medellin’s murder remains unclear.

Blue and Medellin reportedly were seen on video in the Jackpot Junction casino near Morton in the early morning hours of Oct. 25.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, Blue allegedly drove Medellin back to Willmar and made him get out of the vehicle on a gravel rural road. Blue allegedly stabbed Medellin, who then ran into the field.

A second suspect is charged as an accomplice. Lori Jean Harris Gafkjen, 51, of Brooten, allegedly picked up Blue after Medellin’s death and drove him to Glenwood for medical treatment of a deep cut on his hand. Gafkjen also was with Blue when both were arrested Nov. 5 outside a motel in Anoka County.

Gafkjen is a former correctional officer at the Kandiyohi County Jail but was no longer employed there in October. She and Blue allegedly met while she was working at the jail and he was an inmate.

She is charged with three felony counts of aiding an offender.