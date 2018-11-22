Court documents also show that Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services will begin commitment proceedings.

Diaz was charged with felony kidnapping and felony false imprisonment following the incident on July 25 . Because he was found incompetent, the criminal case against him has been suspended.

The Rule 20.01 evaluation report, which deals with the competency of defendants in criminal cases, said Diaz did not have the mental capacity to rationally consult with an attorney or to fundamentally understand the nature of the legal proceedings.

According to the court documents, Diaz was exiting the men's restroom in Target as the girl was headed to the women's restroom. Diaz held out his hand, and the girl told law enforcement she thought he was going to shake her hand, so she put her hand out.

Diaz allegedly tried to pull the girl into the restroom, but she was able to pull her hand back and run away. The girl said she had never seen Diaz before, and that he made no threats or touched her anywhere else, documents said.

A store employee reported witnessing what happened between Diaz and the girl. According to the documents, the employee reported a short, Hispanic male was pulling a young girl into the bathroom and the girl was pulling back. The employee said he approached the male and asked him what was going on.

In 2011, Diaz was convicted of a felony charge of false imprisonment after he tried to lure three young girls into his vehicle as they were walking home from school. Diaz was sentenced to 30 days in jail,a $1,000 fine and four years of probation in the case.