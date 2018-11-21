Officers from Stillwater, Bayport and Oak Park Heights responded to the call just after 1 a.m. at 1212 Fourth St. S. When they arrived at the house, Keaton James Larson met them at the front door.

Larson left the house and went into the street. Three officers deployed their Tasers, “but they were ineffective,” according to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Officer Hunter Julien, a five-year veteran of the Stillwater Police Department, then shot Larson, who died of a single gunshot wound, the release states.

Officers rendered medical aid at the scene. Larson was transported to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, where he was pronounced dead.

A large kitchen knife and a razor blade were found at the scene, according to the release.

The three officers who discharged their Tasers were Laura McBroom, a one-year veteran of the Stillwater Police Department; Brian Tennessen, a two-year veteran of the Oak Park Heights Police Department; and Brittany Lepowsky, who has been with the Bayport Police Department for two years.

The four officers have been placed on standard administrative leave.

Larson, a 2015 graduate of Stillwater Area High School, worked as a cashier at Fleet Farm in Oakdale, according to his Facebook profile.

According to police emergency scanner dispatches, a woman at the house told police that Larson had cut himself.

An officer reported back to dispatchers: “He’s got a knife. He’s at the front door.”

Officers said they were trying to keep the man calm. “Just tell him (unintelligible) is on his way and wants to talk to him,” an officer can be heard saying on the scanner. “Just don’t have him do anything that he will regret.”

Stillwater Police Chief John Gannaway, who was on scene, can then be heard saying: “Go behind the house if we can. He’s out in front, right on the sidewalk on the Fourth Street side.”

Seconds later, an officer can be heard screaming: “Shots fired! Shots fired!”

Another officer then yelled: “I fell down on my back, and there were shots fired.”

A Stillwater police officer can then be heard asking for dispatchers to call Sgt. Steve Hansen.

Officers’ body cameras and dashboard cameras were activated during the encounter, and that footage is being reviewed, the release states.

The BCA is investigating the shooting and once complete, will turn its findings over to the Washington County attorney’s office for review, said Bruce Gordon, a spokesman for the agency.

The Stillwater incident is the third time this month that police in the metro area have fatally shot someone who was allegedly suicidal.

On Nov. 9, Travis Jordan, 36, was shot multiple times outside his house at 3731 Morgan Ave. N. by Minneapolis police who were responding to call about a suicidal male, according to the BCA. At one point, Jordan emerged from the front door of his house, and Officer Ryan Keyes and Officer Neal Walsh discharged their weapons. A large kitchen knife was found on the sidewalk where he was shot, the BCA said.

Later that night, Officer Thor Carlson, a 12-year Shakopee police veteran, shot a man who pointed a gun at him at 823 Apgar St. S. The man was identified as James Paul Hanchett, 61.

The BCA is investigating those shootings as well.