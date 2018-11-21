Polk County District Judge Anne Rasmusson set bail on Wednesday, Nov. 21, at $10,000 for 72-year-old Dwight Colin Moses, who was charged with the second-degree felony of criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested after investigators were told Moses sexually assaulted a child who was less than 10 years old while they were picking apples in September near River Heights Park along the Red River, according to a criminal complaint.

Moses had invited the child and the minor’s family to go pick apples at the orchard on Sept. 29, according to court documents. Moses brought along a vehicle that has a bucket and insisted the child go up in the bucket with him first, according to court documents.

The child’s mother noticed the minor seemed “unhappy and confused” in the bucket and that Moses and the child appeared to not be picking apples, court documents said.

The child later said Moses inappropriately touched the minor while the two were in the bucket, court documents said. The mother took the child to the Altru Hospital’s emergency room immediately for an examination, investigators said.

Court documents state Moses operates a tree service and his address on the charging documents matches that of Dwight’s Tree Service. The North Dakota Secretary of State’s Office lists Moses as the owner of that company.