Officials make multiple arrests following Red Lake drug busts

According to the department's Facebook page, on Wednesday, Nov. 14, officials executed a search warrant in Redby and arrested five individuals who face various charges of drug possession, drug paraphernalia, destruction of evidence and disorderly house. Officials confiscated more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, the post said.

Then, on Monday, Nov. 19, officials arrested three people in Ponemah who were charged with drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Officials located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, as well as a loaded, sawed-off shotgun with a missing serial number.