Leonard woman sentenced on drug charge

Before Judge Annie Claesson-Huseby came to a verdict on Misty Dawn Dyrdahl, 23, there was a debate between the prosecution and defense about whether that sentence length was fair based on the precedent of similar cases throughout the state.

Prosecutor Dave Frank recommended the full 65-month sentence (five years and five months) and drew a distinction in the way Beltrami County handles drug cases. He said the county offers a "helping hand" to those who suffer from addiction and who've been charged with lower-level drug possession charges.

However, he said the county takes a different tone with those charged with distribution-level drug offenses.

"This was not a crime of addiction; it was a crime of exploitation," Frank said. "How many additional crimes would that act have brought to the community?"

Defense Attorney Paul Thompson, however, described Dyrdahl as an addict herself, explaining she was dealing drugs to support her addiction. Thompson said Dyrdahl had been accepted to Teen Challenge, which is a faith-based treatment program. He then asked the judge to consider a much lesser sentence of treatment, probation, and 180 days in the county jail.

Dyrdahl pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 25. In addition to her attorney's comments, Dyrdahl spoke briefly on her own, saying she looked forward to the opportunity of treatment.

"I just want to get my life back on track," Dyrdahl said. "I think Teen Challenge would be really great for me."

Granting the lesser sentence would have been a departure from the state's sentencing guidelines. The debate that arose was whether such a departure was suitable in Dyrdahl's specific case.

After hearing the arguments, Claesson-Huseby referred back to the guidelines that say departures "should be made only when substantial and compelling circumstances can be identified and articulated."

The judge then brought up a number of factors, such as the Dyrdahl's age, previous criminal history and the amount of remorse shown. After considering those, Claesson-Huseby said they did not collectively carry enough weight to justify a departure from the guidelines, therefore approving the heavier sentence.

"These are hard cases for the court; they weigh heavily," Claesson-Huseby said.

Dyrdahl was arrested June 10 after The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force provided information that a vehicle was transporting "a significant amount" of methamphetamine back to Bemidji. Along with Dyrdahl, Billy Dale Vincent, 41, of Bemidji, was also in the vehicle and was arrested. Vincent has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a pre-trial on Dec. 3.