Crime report for Nov. 16-19

6:56 a.m. Sunday, a deputy took a report of a bullet hole in a pole barn in the 7400 block of Mayflower Road NW. It was unknown when the incident occured.

Assault

7:19 p.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man was arrested in Cass Lake for domestic assault.

Warrant

4:54 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in Bemidji.

12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was arrested for a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

8:22 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were arrested for felony warrants in the 2100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Narcotics

10:25 a.m. Friday, a deputy assisted Red Lake law enforcement officers arrest a 31-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old man on multiple charges, including narcotics and warrants.

Minor Consumption

11:04 p.m. Friday, a juvenile and a 19-year-old man were arrested after a deputy responded to a call regarding underage drinking in Pinewood.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

Sexual Assault

9:52 p.m. Monday, an officer took a report of possible sexual assault in the 1400 block of 30th St. NW.

Assault

7:26 a.m. Friday, 22-year-old man was arrested in the 2900 block of Pine Ridge Ave. NW for domestic assault.

Burglary

8:41 p.m. Monday, an officer took a report of a burglary from a residence in the 1000 block of Irvine Ave. NW.

11:33 a.m. Sunday, An officer took a report of the theft from a garage in the 2800 block of Pine Ridge Ave. NW.

Violation

8:41 p.m. Monday, a 54-year-old man was arrested in the 200 block of Fourth St. NW for violating a protection order.

Warrant

4:42 p.m. Monday, a 45-year-old woman was arrested in the 600 block of Third St. NW for a felony warrant.

12:05 p.m. Monday, a 58-year-old man was arrested in the 1800 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for a misdemeanor warrant.

6:07 p.m. Friday, a 33-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of Irvine Ave. NW for a warrant.

2:55 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of Fourth St. NW for a warrant.

Juvenile

4:29 p.m. Monday, a juvenile runaway was arrested in Bemidji.

8:47 a.m. Monday, a protective hold was placed on a newborn in the 1300 block of Anne St. NW.

6:36 p.m. Saturday, a protective hold was placed on newborn twins in the 1300 block of Anne St. NW.

DWI

11:34 p.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was arrested in the 2800 block of Hannah Ave. NW for DWI.

2:07 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old woman was arrested in the 2300 block of Bemidji Ave. NW for DWI.

12:33 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 14000 block of Minnesota Ave. after a hit and run had been reported earlier.

1:53 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI in the 1800 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Disturbance

6 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was arrested after an officer responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Washington Ave. S.