Sophia Wilansky of New York filed the lawsuit Monday, Nov. 19, in U.S. District Court in North Dakota. It seeks “economic compensatory damages of millions of dollars” for her medical care, rehabilitation and loss of earning and employment opportunities. It also requests an order requiring the Morton County Sheriff’s Office to train officers on using nonlethal weapons and to issue a press release that retracts “the false and defamatory statements” made about Wilansky, identifies the officer who allegedly injured her and accepts responsibility for the injury.

Wilansky is described in the lawsuit as a "passionate environmentalist and committed social justice advocate" who began living in a protest camp near the oil pipeline's crossing at Lake Oahe. Wilansky, then 21 years old, was hit by an exploding "flashbang" fired by an officer at the barricaded Backwater Bridge in November 2016, the lawsuit alleges, and the "blast destroyed almost all of the arteries, skin, tissue, muscle, nerves, tendons, and bone in her left forearm."

The lawsuit says Wilansky didn’t threaten officers and was not carrying weapons. It alleges officers laughed, cheered and congratulated the unknown officer “on his marksmanship” as she bled and cried out in pain. She has had five surgeries to save and reconstruct her arm, the lawsuit states.

Authorities have argued Wilansky’s injuries were inconsistent with weapons used by officers, and instead suggested protesters had caused an explosion. A law enforcement press release at the time described the scene.

“After repeated orders from law enforcement to come out from behind the barricade and attempts to force them out with less than lethal direct impact of bean bags and sponge rounds, officers noticed subjects approach the area with one of them rolling multiple silver cylinder objects toward the subjects positioned under or around the burned vehicle," the news release stated. "It was at this time an explosion occurred and several protesters ran to the area, pulled a female from under the burned vehicle and fled the scene."

The lawsuit argues Wilansky was not injured by a propane tank or other improvised explosive device.

Wilansky’s injury came amid one of the frequent confrontations between law enforcement and protesters, who prefer the term "water protectors."

The lawsuit accuses officers of routinely using “less-lethal weapons” against pipeline protesters without “adequate training” and points to several instances elsewhere of people being injured by a flashbang, which ProPublica described as a device police use to disorient suspects. The lawsuit cites a 2015 investigation by the news organization finding that at least 50 Americans, including police officers, had been “seriously injured, maimed or killed” by the devices since 2000.

The lawsuit names Morton County, its Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier, outgoing Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney and Maj. Tom Iverson of the North Dakota Highway Patrol as defendants. Also listed as a defendant is “John Doe,” the unnamed officer who allegedly fired the munition at Wilansky.

Kirchmeier deferred comment to the Morton County State’s Attorney’s Office, which didn’t return a message Tuesday afternoon. A spokesman for Laney said the lawsuit has been forwarded to Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick’s office and the sheriff won’t comment on pending litigation.

Burdick said he would review the case but it would be "premature" to comment on it. A message left with Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem's office wasn't returned. A Highway Patrol spokesman declined to comment.

Attorneys for Morton County, Kirchmeier and Laney asked a judge for more time to respond to the 49-page complaint. Under an agreement between the two sides, the county law enforcement officials would have until Jan. 22 to respond.

Earlier this year, a judge dismissed a lawsuit Wilansky brought against the federal government seeking clothing and shrapnel the FBI had obtained after her injuries.