20-year-old found guilty by judge for murder of Duluth man

Noah Anthony Charles King, 20, was accused of carrying a wrench while accompanying two other armed men during the attempted theft of drugs and cash from Grahek’s East Hillside residence. The 22-year-old University of Minnesota Duluth student was shot twice.

“As an aider and abettor to a burglary carried out alongside two co-conspirators armed with loaded 9mm Glocks, defendant King is responsible for the intentional homicide of William Grahek,” Sixth Judicial District Judge Mark Munger wrote in a 12-page order made public early Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Munger found that King aided and abetted in two counts: first-degree murder while committing or attempting to commit burglary, as well as a lesser charge of intentional second-degree murder.

The judge, however, acquitted him on two other charges: first-degree murder while committing or attempting to commit aggravated robbery, along with attempted first-degree aggravated robbery.

Nonetheless, the single first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years. Munger said a hearing would be called for his verdict to be read in open court and to schedule a formal sentencing date.

One of five defendants charged in the case, King was the first to go to trial. He previously waived his right to a jury, allowing Munger to serve as the sole fact-finder.

One of King's public defenders, Steve Bergeson, said that an appeal is “almost guaranteed.”

With more than 30 witnesses taking the stand over the course of a six-day trial, Munger said prosecutors proved beyond a reasonable doubt King’s involvement in the planning and attempted execution of a burglary that resulted in Grahek’s murder.

The judge said evidence established that King, Deandre Demetrius Davenport and Noah Duane Baker “reached an agreement” to break into Grahek’s home and take a safe containing cash, marijuana and party drug molly, or MDMA.

The trio met beforehand at King’s residence, just across an alley from Grahek’s, and changed into all-black clothing, according to testimony. Davenport and Baker were reported to be armed with handguns, while King brought the wrench in case they needed to subdue the Grahek’s dog.

Devin Grahek, the victim’s brother and roommate, testified that he heard a deep voice command his brother to get on the ground, immediately followed by two shots. Davenport has been accused of firing the rounds, which struck the victim in the chest and mouth.

“The evidence clearly establishes that whomever shot William Grahek left no doubt as to his intent: the shot to the chest was center mass and clearly intended — to any reasonable mind — to drop Mr. Grahek with the likely result that he would die,” Munger wrote.

The defense’s assertion that the murder was unintentional was a “misguided” argument, the judge said. However, he added that he also could not find sufficient evidence to support the prosecution's contention that the burglary became a robbery once Grahek was encountered.

“The nearly instantaneous nature of the episode makes it difficult to discern whether the original intent to burglarize the Graheks’ residence was somehow altered by defendant’s conduct into attempted aggravated robbery,” Munger wrote.

While King’s attorneys contended that prosecutors failed to prove his involvement, the judge said his “multiple factual inconsistencies” and attempts to cover up his involvement when questioned by police served to corroborate the state’s allegations.

A nearly identical trial is set to begin in just two weeks. Jury selection in Davenport’s case begins Dec. 4 in Brainerd.

Davenport, 23, faces the same four charges as King. The judge said his partial acquittal in the King case would not prevent the state from proceeding with those same counts against Davenport, with the Crow Wing County jury having discretion in his case.

Another defendant, 28-year-old Xavier Alfred Haywood, faces trial March 19.

Noah Baker, 21, is serving a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to intentional second-degree murder. His sister, 24-year-old Tara Rai Baker, received six years of supervised probation for lying to police about her knowledge of the incident. Both took the stand in King’s trial and are expected to do so again in the upcoming trials.