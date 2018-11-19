According to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, a female victim informed law enforcement officers that Kingbird stabbed her in the leg and struck her in the face while she was in her car on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. She was taken to the hospital for a stab wound and a laceration to the head.

Kingbird denied stabbing the victim, who was a former domestic partner, but admitted to striking her face. In addition to the recent charge, Kingbird had been convicted on at least two prior assaults against an intimate partner, the release said. One incident included the charge of third-degree assault in 2007 in Roseau County. The second included the charge of domestic assault by strangulation in 2013, in Beltrami County.

The Red Lake Department of Public Safety and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Hudleston prosecuted the case.