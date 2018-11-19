Two sentenced for May drug arrest in Bemidji

Judge Paul Benshoof sentenced Sky Brandon Knute, 39, to 75 months (six years and three months) and Suzanne Marie Locke, 39, to 105 months (eight years and nine months) for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The pair was arrested in May.

In addition to the drug charge, Knute also was sentenced for second-degree DWI.

In both cases, attorneys had asked for lesser sentences on several grounds. Knute's attorney argued that Knute had a lesser role in the trafficking and that he'd completed treatment. Although also represented by an attorney who spoke on her behalf, Locke personally brought up her criminal history score, telling the judge, because of her score, she was being punished again for something that happened years ago.

Benshoof, however, took a strong stance on the defendants' involvement in fueling the ongoing prevalence of methamphetamines in the area. At one point, he referenced a media report that had cited Beltrami County as the "epicenter" of Minnesota's drug addiction issue.

"It's affecting everything I do," Benshoof said about the drug's impact on the judicial system. "The impact on our community is overwhelming."

The judge also noted that the amount of methamphetamine in question was 12 times the amount needed to be brought up on the conspiracy to distribute charge.

During an earlier court hearing, Knute had pleaded not guilty to his charge but then switched his plea to guilty. Locke also pleaded guilty to her drug charge.

Knute remained quiet except when Benshoof judge asked if he had anything to say. At that point, he said he was ready to do what needed to be done and that he was anxious to get back to his family.

Locke, however, was more animated, telling the judge she never received treatment and that her daughter would once again be impacted by her incarceration. Locke said her daughter was in the courtroom.

"I apologize to her today in front of everyone," Locke said.

The judge, however, said that Locke had had 10 years since her last incarceration to voluntarily get the treatment she needed but had failed to do so. He also said she has had a long history with methamphetamine.

"The 'come-to-Jesus talk' at the last minute isn't very convincing," Benshoof told Locke.

Both Locke and Knute were arrested May 10 at about 4 a.m. when authorities stopped a stolen vehicle. During the stop, Locke got out of the vehicle and fled in the direction of a nearby shed. She was located behind it with a bag that had 204 grams of methamphetamine.

A confidential informant later told the authorities that both Knute and Locke had made multiple "runs" to bring methamphetamine back from the Twin Cities to sell in the Bemidji area.