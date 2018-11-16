Crime report for Nov. 15

3:42 p.m. A juvenile was arrested in Bemidji on a probation violation.

DWI

4:45 p.m. A 38-year-old woman was arrested for DWI at the intersection of Division St. and Adams Ave.

Warrant

4:43 p.m. A 35-year-old man was arrested in Park Rapids and transported to the Beltrami County Jail on a warrant.

11:08 a.m. A 34-year-old woman was arrested for several out-of-county warrants in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Disorderly Conduct

10:12 p.m. A 35-year-old woman was arrested in the 500 block of America Ave. NW for disorderly conduct.

Warrant

1:26 p.m. A 35-year-old man was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW on a warrant.

Juvenile

4:09 a.m. A juvenile was arrested on several charges near the intersection of Highway 2 and Moberg Drive NW.

Violation

12:01 a.m. A 48-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of America Ave. NW for a probation violation.