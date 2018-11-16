Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crime report for Nov. 15

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 2:33 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Juvenile

    3:42 p.m. A juvenile was arrested in Bemidji on a probation violation.

    DWI

    4:45 p.m. A 38-year-old woman was arrested for DWI at the intersection of Division St. and Adams Ave.

    Warrant

    4:43 p.m. A 35-year-old man was arrested in Park Rapids and transported to the Beltrami County Jail on a warrant.

    11:08 a.m. A 34-year-old woman was arrested for several out-of-county warrants in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Disorderly Conduct

    10:12 p.m. A 35-year-old woman was arrested in the 500 block of America Ave. NW for disorderly conduct.

    Warrant

    1:26 p.m. A 35-year-old man was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW on a warrant.

    Juvenile

    4:09 a.m. A juvenile was arrested on several charges near the intersection of Highway 2 and Moberg Drive NW.

    Violation

    12:01 a.m. A 48-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of America Ave. NW for a probation violation.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsBemidjibemidji police departmentBeltrami Countybeltrami county sheriff's office
    randomness