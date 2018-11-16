Crime report for Nov. 15
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:
Juvenile
3:42 p.m. A juvenile was arrested in Bemidji on a probation violation.
DWI
4:45 p.m. A 38-year-old woman was arrested for DWI at the intersection of Division St. and Adams Ave.
Warrant
4:43 p.m. A 35-year-old man was arrested in Park Rapids and transported to the Beltrami County Jail on a warrant.
11:08 a.m. A 34-year-old woman was arrested for several out-of-county warrants in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:
Disorderly Conduct
10:12 p.m. A 35-year-old woman was arrested in the 500 block of America Ave. NW for disorderly conduct.
Warrant
1:26 p.m. A 35-year-old man was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW on a warrant.
Juvenile
4:09 a.m. A juvenile was arrested on several charges near the intersection of Highway 2 and Moberg Drive NW.
Violation
12:01 a.m. A 48-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of America Ave. NW for a probation violation.