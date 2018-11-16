Bemidji woman charged with first-degree drug sale
BEMIDJI—A Bemidji woman has been charged with first-degree sale of heroin following a controlled buy from law enforcement.
In addition to the drug charge, Marissa Graves, 28, also has been charged with child endangerment by letting them be present during the possession or sale of drugs.
The sale charge is listed as a felony. The endangerment charge is listed as a gross misdemeanor.
According to court documents, a confidential informant purchased approximately 6.2 grams of heroin from Graves at her residence in mid-October. About a week later, the same informant purchased approximately 5.6 grams of heroin from Graves.
In total, the two transactions totalled $1,500.
During both transactions, there were two children in the home, the ages were listed at about 9 and 5 years old, according to the documents.