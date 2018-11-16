Bemidji woman charged with first-degree drug sale

The sale charge is listed as a felony. The endangerment charge is listed as a gross misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a confidential informant purchased approximately 6.2 grams of heroin from Graves at her residence in mid-October. About a week later, the same informant purchased approximately 5.6 grams of heroin from Graves.

In total, the two transactions totalled $1,500.

During both transactions, there were two children in the home, the ages were listed at about 9 and 5 years old, according to the documents.