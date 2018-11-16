While some members stood watch to make sure no one tried to intervene, the group attacked the man at 11:19 p.m. Nov. 9 at the St. Paul Saloon on Hudson Road in St. Paul, according to a criminal complaint filed earlier this week in Ramsey County District Court.

One of the members, Justin Raymon Wainner, also threatened to “shoot up the bar,” the complaint said.

The incident took place a few weeks after members of the biker gang were told they wouldn’t be served if they wore their gang colors inside even though members of other gangs could, authorities say.

Now Wainner faces felony charges of committing a crime for the benefit of a gang and making threats of violence, court records say.

Wainner was arrested after someone who’d been at the bar that night provided police with the license plate number of a vehicle driven away by one of the people involved, the complaint said.

Police pulled Wainner over in the vehicle and found him carrying two loaded handguns, court records say. He was also reportedly wearing his Hells Outcasts leather jacket.

Hells Outcasts is a “notorious and active gang in Ramsey County,” according to authorities.

Wainner told officers he was licensed to carry and denied seeing or being involved in any altercation at the bar, the complaint said.

He also denied recognizing any of the Hells Outcasts members captured in photos from the alleged incident on the bar’s surveillance system, court records say.

In addition to attacking the bouncer, gang members allegedly stole his handgun. The man suffered a torn cornea, charges say.

The witness who gave the license plate number to police met officers at the arrest location and identified Wainner as the person he overheard threaten to “shoot up the bar and the people inside it,” the complaint said.

Wainner eventually halted his interview with police and asked for a lawyer, according to the complaint.

He reportedly later called his wife from jail and directed her to contact “the judge,” court documents say. When his wife reminded him that the judge was in Washington County, Wainner replied:

“I don’t give a (expletive). See what he can do to help us. I need every card I can pull right now,” according to the complaint.

Saloon’s owner and bouncer have reportedly received calls warning them not to cooperate with police since Wainner’s arrest, the complaint said.

Wainner’s attorney, public defender Bruce Wenger, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Wainner was released from jail about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after posting bond.

He has no other criminal convictions in Minnesota other than minor traffic violations.

He could not be reached for comment.