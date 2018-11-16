Man charged with murder in Audubon, Minn., shooting

Michaelray Ericthomas Mason, 29, is charged with one felony count of second-degree murder without intent and one felony count of possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

About 4:41 p.m. on Nov. 13, police were sent to a residence in Audubon after Mason called 911 stating that he shot a man.

After arriving, officers found the victim deceased, court records show.

Mason told police that he and the victim had been drinking during the day and got into an argument when they returned to the residence, court documents said.

Mason claimed the victim was about to attack him when he shot him, court records show.

An acquaintance of Mason’s told police Mason called her about 4:36 p.m. and told her the victim was “coming after him again, and if he didn't quit he was going to get shot,” court records show.

According to court documents, Mason told police in one interview that the victim had his arms extended when he shot him but later said during a separate police interview that the victim was reaching for a knife.

Mason’s female acquaintance told law enforcement Mason gets depressed when he drinks and suffers from mental health issues, court documents said.