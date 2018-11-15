U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made the arrests Nov. 3 at the Pembina and Dunseith ports of entry, according to news releases. In Pembina, a 41-year-old U.S. citizen was driving a rental vehicle at approximately 8:45 p.m. Nov. 3, according to the release.

"Due to inconsistencies in his story, the man was sent inside for further inspection," the release said.

Border Patrol and CBP agents said they discovered two Mexican citizens had entered the U.S. illegally, but the release did not give details on how the Mexicans did so. The man in the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of alien smuggling.

In Dunseith on the same day, a 50-year-old Colombian man driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata also was arrested on a similar charge. Officers stopped him at 3:15 p.m. and searched his trunk, where they found a 39-year-old Mexican man. Both men were taken into custody.

"These arrests demonstrate CBP's vigilance and dedication to securing the homeland," said Jason McFadden, Dunseith port director. "CBP officers continue to demonstrate daily vigilance and excellence in detecting those who would try to smuggle."

The releases did not identify the men arrested.