The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was with the Becker County Sheriff’s Department investigating the scene where one person was reportedly shot and another was arrested and taken into custody.

There no word on the condition of the person that was shot and no names were released. The call came in around 4:40 p.m.

Neighbors told WDAY-TV that they didn’t hear any shots at that time.

A block has been sectioned off and officers with the Detroit Lakes Police Department and Audubon Police Department were also on scene at the time of the shooting along with an ambulance.

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said he wanted to stress that there was no threat to the public.

No further details were being released as of 10 p.m.

Audubon is about 7 miles west of Detroit Lakes.