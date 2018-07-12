Top Minnesota DWI enforcers honored at Twins game
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota law enforcement made nearly 25,000 arrests for driving while intoxicated in 2017 and 42 officers were honored Thursday at a Minnesota Twins game as the 11th DWI enforcer all-star team.
In 2017, the all-stars made 2,751 DWI arrests in Minnesota. On average, three people every hour are arrested for DWI in the state.
Minneapolis police officer Steve Wuorinen led the way with 165 arrests in the Twin Cities. In outstate Minnesota, State Trooper Mitch Elzen arrested 123 drunk drivers.
The 24,862 DWI arrests last year is down from 2008 when law enforcement arrested 35,864 for the same offense.