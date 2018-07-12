Top Minnesota DWI enforcers honored at Twins game

In 2017, the all-stars made 2,751 DWI arrests in Minnesota. On average, three people every hour are arrested for DWI in the state.

Minneapolis police officer Steve Wuorinen led the way with 165 arrests in the Twin Cities. In outstate Minnesota, State Trooper Mitch Elzen arrested 123 drunk drivers.

The 24,862 DWI arrests last year is down from 2008 when law enforcement arrested 35,864 for the same offense.