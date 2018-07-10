One dead, one wounded in Montevideo shooting

Angela Marie Haugerud, 41, was wounded and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with unknown injuries.

Schwartz's body was taken to the Anoka County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, but in a brief interview, Police Chief Adam Christopher said it appears Schwartz died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident began to unfold at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received "multiple" 911 calls of gunshots in the area of the rental house where Haugerud lives.

When officers arrived, they found Haugerud lying on the front steps, wounded from two separate gunshots.

According to Christopher, Haugerud was conscious and able to talk when emergency personnel arrived. She was initially taken to the Chippewa County-Montevideo Hospital and then flown to HCMC.

While searching the home, officers found Schwartz's body.

Christopher said Schwartz's legal address is Foley but that he had been living in a camper at a local trailer park.

He said Schwartz and Haugerud knew each other but he was not aware of the extent of their relationship.

Christopher said he believes Haugerud lived alone in an apartment unit in the rental home.

Christopher said the shooting is actively under investigation and that police need to process evidence and talk to people who knew the two.

When Haugerud is physically able to do so, Christopher said police hope to talk to her to "get a clearer picture" of what happened.

The Montevideo Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Shortly after police arrived at the scene, the Police Department issued a statement on its Facebook page that a shooting had occurred but that there was no risk to the public.